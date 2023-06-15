Sports

Lionel Messi scores his 103rd international goal for Argentina: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 15, 2023 | 07:51 pm 2 min read

Messi has scored 103 goals for Argentina in 175 games, including five in 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@Argentina)

FIFA World Cup champions Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly encounter in Beijing. Lionel Messi, who played a key role in helping Argentina win the Qatar World Cup, scored for his side in the second minute. With this goal, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has raced to 103 international goals. Messi also marked his 175th appearance for the Argentina football team.

Why does this story matter?

Messi has won both the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He also capped off a brilliant club career in Europe and will now finish his football in the USA with Inter Miami. Messi, who has said he won't feature in the 2026 World Cup, continued to extend his goal-scoring feat. Also, a landmark of 175 appearances means a lot.

103 goals in 175 games

Messi has scored 103 goals for Argentina in 175 games, including five in 2023. Messi is the third-highest scorer in international men's football, trailing Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and former Iran ace Ali Daei (109). 2022 was Messi's best year with Argentina. He netted 18 goals in all competitions from 22 games. Messi scored seven goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (second-highest).

Breaking down Messi's international goals

In 54 friendly matches, Messi has smashed 49 goals, including the latest one versus Australia. He has scored 13 goals in 34 Copa America matches. At the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Messi has smashed 28 goals in 60 games. Meanwhile, in 26 FIFA World Cup games, Messi has 13 goals under his belt.

807 career goals for Messi

Messi has raced to 807 career goals. Besides his 103 goals for Argentina, the 35-year-old smashed 672 goals for Barcelona and 32 for PSG. Messi is only behind Ronaldo in terms of career goals. Ronaldo has scored 122 goals for Portugal, besides 715 career club goals. After making a move to Saudi Arabia post the World Cup, Ronaldo scored 14 goals for Al Nassr.

Argentina overcome Australia 2-0

Messi handed Argentina the perfect start in the second minute as things remained 1-0 until half-time. German Pezzella scored a header in the 68th minute after Messi and Rodrigo de Paul worked out a short corner.

