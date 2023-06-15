Sports

Libema Open: Adrian Mannarino stuns Daniil Medvedev, earns biggest win

Written by Parth Dhall June 15, 2023 | 07:42 pm 2 min read

Mannarino beat Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino stunned world number three Daniil Medvedev at the Libema Open on Thursday. The former beat Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the last 16 clash that ran for nearly three hours. Mannarino thwarted Medvedev with his groundstrokes throughout the match. With his biggest win, Mannarino has now secured nine Top 10 wins. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Mannarino won a total of 82 points in the match. He fired just one ace compared to Medvedev's eight. Medvedev had a win percentage of 73 on the first serve, while Mannarino had a win percentage of 76 on the second. The former recorded five double faults. Mannarino converted 5/6 break points. Notably, the match lasted an hour and 59 minutes.

Mannarino 4-2 Medvedev

Mannarino is now 4-2 against Medvedev (ATP head-to-head series). The Frenchman avenged his defeat from the 2022 Libema Open semi-final where Medvedev knocked him out. Before that, Medvedev overcame Mannarino at the Miami Masters in 2019. The latter earned a famous 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3 win over Medvedev at Wimbledon in 2018. Mannarino also win in 2016 (Libema Open) and 2017 (Canada Masters).

Second victory vs Top 10 opponent on grass

As per ATP, Mannarino now has nine Top 10 wins. The one against Medvedev is his second victory against a Top 10 opponent on grass. Notably, Mannarino also defeated the then-world number five Dominic Thiem in Mallorca in 2021.

Do you know?

Mannarino won his maiden ATP title at the Libema Open in 2019. He won the tournament after beating Jordan Thompson in the final. The former had reached the final with wins over Thiemo de Bakker, fourth seed Fernando Verdasco, fifth seed David Goffin, and second seed Borna Coric. Before this match, Mannarino had lost each of his previous six finals.

Medvedev owns five titles in 2023

Medvedev, who suffered a painful defeat, owns a Tour-leading five titles in the ongoing season, including Masters 1000 crowns in Miami and Rome. Overall, his five titles came in Rotterdam, Qatar, Dubai, Miami, and Rome. He was ousted by Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Indian Wells Masters final. At Roland Garros, Medvedev suffered a first-round exit after losing to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild.

