Premier League 2022-23 award winners: Here is the complete list

David de Gea was presented with the Premier League Golden Glove award (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

The Premier League 2022-23 season came to an end on Sunday with Leeds United and Leicester City getting relegated. Champions Manchester City ended their season with a defeat against Brentford. Second-placed Arsenal signed off in style as Manchester United confirmed third place ahead of Newcastle. Aston Villa secured the Europa Conference League berth. Meanwhile, the individual awards were meted out and here's the list.

David de Gea wins the Golden Glove

David de Gea was presented with the Premier League Golden Glove award. He finished the season with 17 clean sheets. De Gea had another fine season as he also went on to save a penalty against Fulham and was a catalyst for United's comeback win. the Spaniard claimed his second Golden Glove award (also in 2017-18). He made 101 saves this season.

Haaland wins the Premier League Golden Boot

Erling Haaland joined City last summer and in his first season, he went on to conquer the Premier League. Haaland finished with 36 goals, the most by a player in a Premier League season ever. He also managed eight assists and with 44 goal contributions in a season, he equaled the record of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Massive records for Haaland with Golden Boot award

Haaland has now become the ninth player to win the Premier League title and the Golden Boot in the same season after Alan Shearer (1994-95), Dwight Yorke (1998-99), Thierry Henry (2001-02, 2003-04), Ruud van Nistelrooy (02-03), Cristiano Ronaldo (07-08), Didier Drogba (2009-10), Dimitar Berbatov (2010-11) and Robin van Persie (2012-13). He is also the first to achieve the mark in his debut season.

Dual major awards for Haaland

Earlier, Haaland scripted a new record in the Premier League. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, was adjudged Premier League Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year award. He is now the first player to win this dual award in Premier League history.

3rd Playmaker Award for De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne claimed his third Playmaker award since it was introduced. He managed 16 assists this season. De Bruyne won the Playmaker Award also in 2017-18 and 2019-20. Meanwhile, he is the first player in Premier League history to finish as the top assist provider in four different seasons. 2016-17: 18 assists, 2017-18: 16 assists, 2019-20: 20 assists, and 2022-23: 16 assists.

Do you know?

Haaland has become the first Man City player to win the Golden Boot since Pep Guardiola took charge. He also became the third City player to claim the Premier League Golden Boot after Carlos Tevez and Sergio Aguero.