Real Madrid sign Jude Bellingham for £88.5m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 14, 2023 | 04:49 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid have announced the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £88.5m (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid have announced the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £88.5m. Bellingham has signed a six-year deal. He could become the costliest-ever English player with various potential add-ons. If these add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m). 19-year-old Bellingham will be presented as a Real Madrid player at a ceremony on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

Bellingham is one of the star-rising players in today's game. He moved to Dortmund from Birmingham City and became one of the leading midfielders over the last three years. Real, who are undergoing a transition, are shaping up a midfield for the next decade. With Edouard Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the ranks, Real have added another young maestro to dictate the show.

Bellingham's career in numbers

Bellingham started his career with Birmingham City, scoring four goals and making two assists in 44 appearances. Dortmund signed the youngster in 2020 and he developed there to become a household name. Across three seasons in Germany, Bellingham made 132 appearances, scoring 24 times. He also chipped in with 23 assists. He made 92 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 times.

Breaking down Bellingham's Bundesliga 2022-23 season in numbers

In Bundesliga 2022-23, Bellingham managed 8 goals and four assists in 31 appearances. As per Opta, the Englishman made 198 ball recoveries and scored six goals from inside the box. He clocked 25 shots on target and created 34 chances. He also had a pass accuracy of 83.06%. He made 76 tackles, 28 clearances, 35 interceptions, and completed 88 take-ons.

His season-wise stats at Dortmund

In 2020-21, Bellingham scored four goals and managed four assists in 46 games for Dortmund. In 2021-22, he clocked six goals and 13 assists across 44 games. In the 2022-23 season, Bellingham scored 14 times and registered seven assists.

His numbers for England

Bellingham has so far managed 24 appearances for England, scoring one goal and clocking two assists. He made his debut in 2020 and enjoyed his best show in 2022, registering 12 games.

Bellingham's farewell message

"Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years," said Bellingham in a farewell statement on the Dortmund website. "Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years." "It's been an honor to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments," he added.

