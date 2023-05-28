Sports

Harry Kane scripts Premier League history with goal versus Leeds

Harry Kane scripted another massive Premier League record when he scored the opener for Tottenham Hotspur against Leeds United on matchday 38 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Kane's second-minute goal handed Spurs the lead before Pedro Porro's goal in the second half confirmed Leeds's relegation to the Championship. Jack Harrison pulled one back before Kane got his second. Lucas Moura added Spurs's fourth.

Kane steers clear of Cole and Ferdinand for the record

As per Opta, Kane has now scored 11 goals on the final day of a season in the Premier League. Kane steered clear of Andy Cole and Les Ferdinand, who had nine goals each on the final day of a Premier League season. Meanwhile, Matt Le Tissier managed eight.

Kane equals Cole with this record

Kane has now scored in 26 different Premier League games this season. It is the joint-most games any player has scored in within a single campaign in the competition, along with Cole in 1993-94.

Kane signs off with 30 Premier League goals this season

Making his 320th Premier League appearance, Kane has raced to 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane finished as the second-highest scorer in the league with 30 goals. Only, Erling Haaland (36) managed to score more. Kane managed three assists this season. Across competitions for Spurs, Kane has 280 goals, including 32 in the 2022-23 season.

Do you know?

For the second time in his Premier League career, Kane has hit a mark of 30 goals in a season. He equaled his 30-goal mark achieved in the 2017-18 season.