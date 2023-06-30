Sports

2nd Ashes Test, Day 3: Australia placed strongly at Lord's

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 30, 2023 | 11:42 pm 2 min read

Australia are placed in a strong position at the end of stumps on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are placed in a strong position at the end of stumps on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test on Friday. Australia picked up six English wickets for 47 runs in the first session of the day. England, who resumed for 278/4, were bundled out for 325. Australia responded well with the bat and were 130/2 before rain ended the day's proceedings.

Aussie bowlers shine on Day 3

Australia were without their main spinner Nathon Lyon on Friday. Ben Stokes saw Mitchell Starc get him dismissed from the second ball of the morning. Harry Brook soon fell after his fifty unable to handle the short ball barrage. Jonny Bairstow played a poor shot before Pat Cummins introduced spin and Travis Head got Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad in the same over.

Brook slams his fourth Test fifty

England batter Brook slammed a fifty-run knock against Australia. Brook resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 45 and looked set for a big score. However, he added just five runs more to be dismissed for 50. With his knock of 50, Brook has raced to 946 runs at an average of 72.77. He registered his fourth fifty. He also owns four centuries.

Australia respond well with the bat

Australian openers added 63 runs for the first wicket but credit should go to the England bowlers for not giving the Aussies a lot of freebies like the first innings. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue bowled with precision and it was the latter who dismissed David Warner. Australia went to tea with the score being 81/1. After tea, they lost Marnus Labuschagne for 30.

Khawaja does well once again

Khawaja looked solid as he headed into tea on an unbeaten 45 from 93 balls. After tea, Australia got quick runs and Khawaja brought up a fine fifty. Labuschagne also looked good before falling to James Anderson in the ninth over after tea. Anderson got away with a poor delivery. Khawaja has been the pillar, sharing two valuable fifty-plus stands. He has managed 58*.

