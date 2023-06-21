Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root becomes the number one batter

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 21, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

England's talisman Joe Root has risen to number one in the ICC Test Rankings on Wednesday (Photo credit: Twitter/@root66)

Riding on the back of an unbeaten 118 and 46 in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston against Australia, England's talisman Joe Root has risen to number one in the ICC Test Rankings on Wednesday. Root has displaced Marnus Labuschagne at the top. Labuschagne scored 0 and 13 in Australia's win. Meanwhile, there were notable movement among bowlers too. Here's more.

Root gets to the top

Root impressed in a losing cause during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham and his effort saw him rise a massive five places and regain his place as the No. 1 ranked Test batter in the world. Labuschagne has dropped to third, with Kane Williamson jumping two places to be placed second overall. Root has 887 rating points and is four ahead of Williamson.

Head and Smith drop; Khawaja moves up

Travis Head dropped one place to fourth and Steve Smith suffered as well, dropping down to sixth, losing four spots. Usman Khawaja, who impressed in Birmingham, with two 50-plus knocks, rose two places to be placed seventh. Meanwhile, England's Harry Brook gained five berths and is stationed at 13th. India's Virat Kohli has dropped down to 14th.

A look at the bowlers

Among bowlers, Nathan Lyon who grabbed two successive four-fers in the first Ashes encounter, has risen one place to sixth. England's Ollie Robinson also gained one place to be placed fifth. Pat Cummins dropped one place to be fourth. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, who didn't feature in Birmingham, has dropped two places and is 16th.l

