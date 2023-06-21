Sports

England, Australia docked crucial WTC points: Here's why

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 21, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

England and Australia have been docked crucial ICC World Test Championship points in the new cycle with these two teams playing the edition's first encounter at the Edgbaston. Both teams have been found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test which the Aussies won by two wickets on Day 5. Here we present further details.

England and Australia have been docked two points each

England and Australia have been docked two points each for the slow over-rate issue. Meanwhile, players from both teams were fined 40 per cent of their match fees. The sanctions see Australia with a total of 10 points.

ICC issues a statement

"Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement. "Australia captain Pat Cummins and England counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings," it added.

Australia have a points percentage of 83.33%

Australia have a points percentage of 83.33% after their deduction, having played one match in the 2023-25 cycle. In terms of points, their tally reads as 10. Meanwhile, England have a points percentage of -16.67. In terms of points, their tally is -2.

The Ashes: Australia beat England in Edgbaston thriller

England made a surprise declaration (393/8) toward the end of Day 1, batting first. Joe Root slammed an unbeaten 118, while Zak Crawley (61) and Jonny Bairstow (78) fired too. Australia responded well (386), riding on Usman Khawaja's terrific ton. Australia then dismantled England for 273, with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon taking four-fers. Khawaja's exploits fueled Australia before Cummins and Lyon delivered.

Australia become first side to clinch all four ICC trophies

Australia won the coveted ICC Test mace after beating India in the World Test Championship 2021-23 final at The Oval on June 11. The Aussies successfully defended 443, bowling Team India out for 234 on Day 5. Australia became the first side to win the ICC T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, Champions Trophy, and the WTC.

