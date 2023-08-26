Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea cruise past Luton Town: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea cruise past Luton Town: Key stats

August 26, 2023

Raheem Sterling scored a brace as Chelsea humbled newcomers Luton Town 3-0 on matchday three of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Raheem Sterling scored a brace as Chelsea humbled newcomers Luton Town 3-0 on matchday three of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Sterling scored a brilliant solo goal in the 17th minute before adding to the score in the 68th minute. The former Liverpool and Manchester City player turned provider for Chelsea's third as Nicolas Jackson scored his debut goal for the Blues. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Chelsea claimed their first win of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Sterling was unplayable, dribbling and moving swiftly inside the box before sliding the ball into the far corner for the opener. Chelsea controlled the show and were rewarded when Sterling clocked a clinical finish from another Malo Gusto assist. Jackson, who troubled Luton all night, scored his side's third from Sterling's assist.

Sterling clocks these Premier League numbers

Sterling has 117 goals in the Premier League, including eight for Chelsea. He also clocked his 60th assist in the competition. Sterling has scored in the Premier League for the 12th successive season. As per Sky Sports, only Harry Kane (213), Sergio Aguero (159), Mohamed Salah (140), Jamie Vardy (136), and Romelu Lukaku (119) have more since Sterling's first goal in October 2012.

Do you know?

As per Opta, aged 38 years and 337 days old, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is the second-oldest outfielder to start the first three Premier League matches of a season, behind Teddy Sheringham (West Ham) aged 39 years and 147 days in 2005-06.

A massive relief for the Blues

Chelsea claimed just their second Premier League win in 15 matches (D5 L8). Chelsea also collected their first win at home after being winless in eight successive games (D5 L3).

