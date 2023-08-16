Bundesliga 2023-24: Five strikers to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 16, 2023 | 08:00 am 2 min read

Kolo Muani scored 15 Bundesliga goals for Frankfurt last season (Photo credit: Twitter/@Bundesliga)

The Bundesliga for many years now has been a hotbed of exciting strikers. The league is known for fluid attacking gameplay where generally attackers thrive. With Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich, there will be more eyeballs than ever. Along with him, some new additions will also look to light up the 2023-24 Bundesliga. Here are the strikers to watch out for.

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen

Victor Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Union SG for €20m. The Nigerian marksman comes to Germany with plenty of promise. Boniface played 37 matches in the Jupiler Pro League last season scoring nine goals and providing eight assists. He also scored six goals in the Europa League. Boniface is good with both feet, physically powerful, and good in the air.

Niclas Fullkrug, Werder Bremen

Last season's joint-highest scorer in Bundesliga, Niclas Fullkrug will look to replicate the same this time for Werder Bremen. Fullkrug is a typical No. 9 bringing physicality and is good at link-up play. However, he also takes part in the buildup, creating 34 chances. He scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 28 Bundesliga matches last season. Fullkrug is a well-rounded target man.

Lois Openda, RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have signed Lois Openda from RC Lens for €43m. Openda was one of the primary reasons why Lens finished second in the Ligue 1 last season. He netted 21 goals and provided four assists. The multi-faceted Belgian can dribble past defenders effortlessly. He has good speed and can play on the flanks. The 23-year-old is known for his sublime goal-scoring instincts.

Randall Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt

One of the rising young strikers in the world, Randal Kolo Muani took the Bundesliga by storm last season by scoring 15 goals and setting up 11 assists. The Frankfurt forward is a superb dribbler and can get other players involved. Kolo Muani's creative presence, speed and trickery make him a very versatile forward. Also, Frankfurt's direct gameplay helps him immensely.

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich landed Harry Kane for a fee worth £100m with add-ons and breaking the Bundesliga transfer record. Considered one of the greatest strikers of this generation, Kane will look to impress. He scored 30 goals last season in the Premier League while creating 57 chances. In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions (60 assists).

