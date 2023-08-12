Bayern Munich sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 02:21 pm 3 min read

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Harry Kane has joined Bayern Munich for a fee worth £100m with add-ons. The German Champions will initially pay £86.4m with the add-ons taking it to the total valuation. Kane has drawn curtains to his 19-year stay at Spurs, finishing as their record goal-scorer. He has signed a four-year deal with Bayern and could earn up to £400,000 a week in wages. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Bayern will feel elated in getting England skipper and a Premier League legend in Kane. Bayern have broken the bank to make their costliest-ever signing, breaking the previous record of £68m for Lucas Hernandez and £65.6m for Matthijs de Ligt. For Spurs, it's their most expensive sale. With Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern last summer, there was a void and Kane brings back that aura.

Tottenham's record goal-scorer

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. As per Footystats, Kane contributed with 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was in 2017-18 when he scored 41 goals.

Breaking down Kane's numbers in 2022-23 Premier League

As per Sky Sports, Kane created 52 chances from open play in the Premier League 2-2022-23 season. He also created 14 big chances. Kane also completed 10 through balls, 12 flick-ons, and 31 lay-off passes. As per Opta, Kane created 57 chances and had a pass accuracy of 72.03%. He completed 43 take-ons. He also scored 30 goals and provided three assists.

Plenty of individual awards won by Kane

Kane won the Tottenham Player of the Year thrice (2014-15, 2020-21, 2022-23). He won the Premier League Golden Boot thrice (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21). Kane won the FIFA 2018 World Cup Golden Boot for scoring six times for England. He was in the PFA Team of Year five times (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21). He bagged the PL Player of the Month award seven times.

Some more Premier League records for Kane

As per Squawka, Kane's Premier League tally of 213 goals include 112 away goals which is the highest in the competition. 213 goals is the highest tally for a single club. Most headed goals in a season (10) and most goals in a calendar year (39). He scored in 26 matches in a 38-match season which is also a record. Most POTM awards (7).

Kane's season-wise stats for Spurs

In his debut season for Spurs in 2011-12, Kane played six games, scoring once. In his first full-time season with the club in 2013-14, Kane smashed four goals in 19 games. From 2014-15 onward, he didn't look back. His goals tally across competitions read: 31 (2014-15), 28 (2015-16), 35 (2016-17), 41 (2017-18), 24 (2018-19), 24 (2019-20), 33 (2020-21), 27 (2021-22), and 32 (2022-23).

Kane hit 30 goals twice in a Premier League season

Since 2014-15, Kane managed 20-plus goals in six of the nine seasons in the Premier League. His tally read 21, 25, 29, 30, 17, 18, 23, 17, and 30. Kane's returns were massive in 2021-22 in terms of goal involvement (G23 A14).

