Premier League 2022-23, Newcastle United beat Tottenham 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 24, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Newcastle have risen to fourth (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

High-flying Newcastle United took another big leap by beating Tottenham 2-1 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 encounter. Newcastle went ahead with a contentious goal from Callum Wilson as VAR allowed it to stay. Miguel Almiron scored the second just ahead of half-time. Harry Kane pulled one back for the hosts but it wasn't enough. Newcastle have risen to fourth in the standings.

Match Newcastle beat Spurs 2-1

Wilson found the net with an excellent lob from outside the box after colliding with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris. The goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR check for a foul and handball. A poor clearance by Spurs keeper Lloris was intercepted by Sean Longstaff before Almiron scored. Kane's low header from close range saw Spurs pull one back as VAR checked the same.

Information A look at the standings

Newcastle are fourth at the moment, racing to 21 points from 12 games (W5 D6 L1). Spurs remain third (23 points) after a second successive defeat (W7 D2 L3).

Goals Kane races to 193 Premier League goals

Kane has taken only 12 games to reach 10 goals in the Premier League this season. As per Opta, this is the soonest Kane has done so in his career. Notably, in 2021-22, Kane didn't score his 10th league goal until his 25th game of the season. In 294 Premier League games, Kane now has 193 goals.

Information Key stats for Almiron and Wilson

Almiron has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, with his previous five goals in the competition coming across 61 matches. Meanwhile, Wilson has now raced to 65 goals in 178 appearances.