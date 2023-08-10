Tottenham or Bayern Munich? Harry Kane faces a big decision

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 10, 2023 | 09:53 pm 2 min read

Things could move quickly if Kane decides to move (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Tottenham Hotspur have accepted Bayern Munich's offer for talisman Harry Kane. German champions Bayern are willing to pay £86.4m up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal close to £100m. It's a record for the club. However, as per Sky Sports, Kane is understood to be leaning towards staying with Tottenham. But Bayern are also confident in getting their man. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Recently, Bayern saw their £86m bid get rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. And after discussions, they improved the offer, close to the figure Spurs wanted. Kane wanted to move before the Premier League 2023-24 season starts and now he has the chance to do the same. But there is a decision to be made and Kane is in a testing period.

The situation for Spurs

Kane has not shown any inclination to extend his career-long stay at Spurs with only a year left on his contract. This forced chairman Daniel Levy to change his not-for-sale stance and therefore he chose the £86.4m. If Kane decides to stay, Spurs might want him to commit to his future here rather than risk him for free next summer.

Kane needs to decide quickly

Kane has scored 213 Premier League goals which is just behind record holder Alan Shearer's 260. He could hold on for one more season at Spurs and then switch to a Premier League rival to become the league's all-time top scorer. Also, there is a sentiment attached to Spurs. On the other hand, he could join Bayern and win trophies, something which is missing.

Why Bayern are confident of landing Kane?

Journalist Melissa Reddy, tweeted "Bayern would not have gone through all the effort over such a long stretch, handled the taxing negotiations, and be so willing to totally shatter their top spend if they did not have the guarantee that Harry Kane would join them if a fee was agreed with Tottenham."

Kane could land up in Munich: Our take

Things could move quickly if Kane decides to move. Bayern will feel relieved after having agreed a deal in principle. They worked on the Kane deal for a while now and want him to lead the line. Kane has to weigh the pros and cons and also talk to his family. Playing Champions League football and fighting for silverware could tempt him to move.

