Harry Kane hands transfer ultimatum to Bayern Munich: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 08, 2023 | 09:29 pm 3 min read

Kane has scored 280 goals for Tottenham (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Bayern Munich are strongly linked with Tottenham's talisman Harry Kane. However, the German champions saw their £86m bid get rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. Now, Kane has informed all parties that he wants to decide his future before the start of the new Premier League season, which is scheduled on Sunday. It is up to Bayern to come back with another bid.

Why does this story matter?

This was Bayern's third bid for the Englishman but it didn't satisfy Levy as he is trying to capitalize on Thomas Tuchel's fondness for Kane. Kane has now given his ultimatum to sort out his future within the next week as he won't be moving once the Premier League starts. Kane feels it will be disrespectful toward Spurs to move once the season starts.

Bayern Munich are still in the race

Bayern are keen to replace Robert Lewandowski this season and Kane is someone who is liked by Tuchel and the team management. The Englishman is a lethal goal-scorer and a like-to-like replacement for Lewandowski. With his contract coming to an end next summer, the 30-year-old may leave the club for free. Therefore Bayern remains optimistic that Levy will finally agree to the terms.

A gamble for Spurs if they hold on

If Spurs remain reluctant and hold on to Kane, they could lose him for free next summer. Tottenham's gamble with Kane for a top-four berth might backfire. Kane will have permission to choose a new club in January 2024 and get a pre-agreement done. It will make things more interesting as the number of suitors will increase significantly and Kane can pick and choose.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou remains optimistic regarding Kane's future

Kane played a full part in Tottenham's pre-season in Australia and Singapore. Therefore, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou remains positive. "We can't wait for a decision either way to get going. We don't have the time or the luxury to do that. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we're doing and we'll keep on doing that unless something changes," he stated.

A look at his numbers for Spurs

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. As per Footystats, Kane has also made 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane has made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was in 2017-18 when he scored 41 goals.

Bayern could offer a £94.6m deal for Kane

As per Sky Sports, Bayern are keen to submit a new offer of €110m (£94.6m) including add-ons for Kane in the next two days. Bayern are aware that Kane wants his future sorted out this week and want a solution.

What are the alternatives for Bayern?

If the deal does not go through this week, then Bayern Munich will have to look elsewhere. Napoli's Victor Osimhen is an option but with Al Hilal in the mix, Bayern will have to break the bank. Dusan Vlahovic is another option but it will be a downgrade from Kane. Frankfurt's French forward Randal Kolo Muani is also in the mix as an alternative

