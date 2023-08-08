Goncalo Ramos joins PSG on loan: Decoding his stats

Sports

Goncalo Ramos joins PSG on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 08, 2023 | 08:22 pm 2 min read

Ramos joins PSG on a year long loan from Benfica (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos on loan with an option to buy. As per reports, PSG will sign the Portuguese marksman permanently next season and therefore a loan deal was planned to evade the Financial Fair Play rules. PSG have agreed on a €80m transfer fee for the young striker. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

With the arrival of Ramos, it looks like Kylian Mbappe's time at PSG is all but over. The young Portuguese striker is a proven goal-scorer and with a big money fee agreed for next season, PSG will look to unleash him from the upcoming season. So in all certainly, the Parisians are preparing for life after Mbappe, as his contract will end next summer.

A look at the career stats of Ramos

The young Portuguese started his footballing career at Benfica in 2013. He featured in 16 matches for the Benfica youth team, scoring 10 goals. The youngster also played a couple of games for Benfica Under-23, netting twice. He scored 15 goals in 37 matches for Benfica B. In 2020 October he was promoted to the senior team, scoring 41 times in 106 games.

Breaking down his stats in Liga Portugal 2022-23 season

Ramos featured in 30 Liga Portugal matches scoring 19 times. He finished as the second-highest goal-scorer last season. As per Opta, out of his 83 shots (excluding blocks), 39 were on target. The youngster struck the woodwork five times. He created 17 chances and had a 72.69% pass accuracy. Ramos completed 19 take-ons besides winning 65 aerial duels and 82 ground duels.

His overall numbers for Benfica

The youngster played in 64 Liga Portugal matches while scoring 30 times. Ramos netted four times in 17 UEFA Champions League matches while scoring twice in five Taca de Portugal appearances. He also scored a goal in six Allianz Cup outings. He also scored 15 goals in 37 matches of Liga Sabseg (Portuguese second tier). He won the 2022-23 Liga Portugal title with Benfica.

A hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup for Portugal

Ramos has represented Portugal in only seven appearances and has scored four goals. He slammed a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup game against Switzerland. Ramos became Portugal's second youngest goal-scorer in World Cup since Cristiano Ronaldo (21y 132d) in June 2006. He also became the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose back in 2002.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline