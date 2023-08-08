Presenting the notable match-winning knocks at Asia Cup

Written by Parth Dhall August 08, 2023 | 08:18 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli smashed his career-best ODI score in Asia Cup

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will get underway on August 30. This year's continental tournament will be played in the ODI format. India, who own the most Asia Cup titles (ODIs), would enter the 50-over tournament as the defending champions. Once again, their batting line-up will have the spotlight. Here are the best match-winning knocks at the Asia Cup.

Highest individual score in the Asia Cup

In 2012, Indian batter Virat Kohli scripted history with his 183-run knock against Pakistan at the Asia Cup, still his career-best score in ODI cricket. Kohli's 183 is also the highest individual score in the tournament. Notably, no other player has a score of even 150 in this regard. Kohli arrived at number three and scored a 148-ball 183, helping India chase 330.

Rohi Sharma's match-winning 111* against Pakistan, 2018

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's only Asia Cup century was recorded against Pakistan in 2018. Chasing 238 for victory, India were off to a flier as openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (114) made a mockery of the Pakistan bowling attack. They added 210 runs for the first wicket. Captain Rohit remained unbeaten on 111 off 119 balls as India won by nine wickets.

Mohammad Shahzad played a blinder against India in 2018

Afghanistan have never beaten India in ODIs. However, they came close to defying the odds during the 2018 Asia Cup encounter. Afghanistan scored 252/8 before bowling India out (252). Although the match ended in a tie, Afghanistan's effort was lauded. Their opener Mohammad Shahzad hammered a 116-ball 124 (11 four and 7 sixes). He remains the only Afghan with an Asia Cup ton.

Younis Khan's pivotal ton against India in 2008

In a crucial Asia Cup (2008) Super Four encounter against India, Pakistan's Younis Khan slammed a match-winning ton. Batting first, India racked up 308/7 with contributions from MS Dhoni (76) and Rohit (58). Pakistan chased it down with 27 balls remaining and won by eight wickets. Younis was their chief architect, having slammed a 117-ball 123 (11 fours and 1 six).

Kumar Sangakkara's ton saves the day for SL

Champions Sri Lanka were on fire during the 2014 Asia Cup. After electing to field, they restricted India to 264/9 (50). The Lankans were cruising on 134/1 before suffering a collapse. Only one of their middle-order batter managed a double-digit score. However, Kumar Sangakkara, who came in at number three, smashed a match-winning 103(84). It was the last of Sanga's four Asia Cup tons.

