Decoding Kraigg Brathwaite's numbers against India in Tests: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 10, 2023 | 10:28 pm 3 min read

Brathwaite averages 22.40 against India in Tests (Photo Credit: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will be extremely crucial for the hosts in the upcoming two-match Test series against India, starting July 12 in Dominica. Brathwaite has been one of the finest batters to come out of the Caribbean in Tests in recent times. Therefore a lot will be on his shoulders when they take on a formidable Indian Test team. Here's more.

How has Brathwaite fared against India in Tests?

The 30-year-old opener has been a stalwart in WI cricket in recent times. However, his record against the Indians isn't special. Brathwaite has amassed 448 runs in 11 Tests at a below-par average of 22.40. His tally includes four half-centuries against them. Among the active WI players, he has the most Test runs against India. Roston Chase (447) is just a run shy.

How has Brathwaite fared against Indian bowlers?

Brathwaite has struggled against Indian bowlers. He had a tough time when West Indies hosted India for a two-match Test series in 2019. In 10 innings, Brathwaite has fallen to Ravichandran Ashwin four times while scoring 122 runs at 30.50. Ravindra Jadeja hasn't dismissed him in two innings. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has removed him twice in four innings, while he scored 13 runs.

Brathwaite had a forgettable 2019 series versus India

During India's tour of the West Indies in 2019, they played two Test matches, and Brathwaite failed in both as Windies lost the series 2-0. The 30-year-old scored 28 runs in four innings at 7.0. Ishant Sharma and Bumrah scalped him twice each.

The 2018 series in India was even worse for Brathwaite

If the 2019 series against India at home was considered bad, the series in 2018 was worse for Brathwaite. Another two-match Test series and the WI opener could only manage 26 runs. Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and Ashwin dismissed him.

994 runs for Brathwaite in the last WTC cycle!

Brathwaite was the best WI batter in the last ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) cycle. He slammed 994 runs in this period in 13 Tests at an average of 43.21. In this phase, he had smashed two centuries and seven fifties. Interestingly, he had scored more runs than any Indian batter. Virat Kohli (932) and Cheteshwar Pujara (928) were close to his runs tally.

A look at his Tests numbers

Brathwaite is the highest active WI run-getter in Test cricket. The 30-year-old opener has amassed 5,349 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 34.96. His tally includes 28 fifties and 12 hundreds. Last year in December, he became the 13th WI batter to complete 5,000 Test runs during the Australia series. His highest score of 212 came against Bangladesh in 2014 at Kingstown.

