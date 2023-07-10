Sports

WI vs IND Test series: Decoding the key player battles

WI vs IND Test series: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 10, 2023 | 10:06 am 2 min read

Virat Kohli has been on three previous Test tours of WI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and West Indies will lock horns in their respective maiden assignments in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. The two-Test series gets underway on July 12 in Dominica with the Caribbean team being the hosts. Though India are seen favorites for this series, WI also have some potent players in the ranks. Here we decode the probable player battles on display.

Rohit Sharma vs Kemar Roach

As Rohit Sharma and Kemar Roach open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are certain to tackle each other. In eight overseas Tests as an opener, Rohit has scored 619 runs at 41.26. Meanwhile, 174 of Roach's 180 Test wickets at home have come in his opening spell. Their battle in the initial overs would certainly be enticing.

Virat Kohli vs Jason Holder

Virat Kohli has been on three previous Test tours of WI and India would bank on his experience. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Jason Holder has dismissed him two times in six innings. He would like to exploit Kohli's weakness outside the off-stump once again. Notably, the Indian batter has hammered 463 runs in nine Tests in WI at 35.61.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Alzarri Joseph

Ajinkya Rahane has been reinstated as the vice-captain of India's Test team and he will have a point to prove. Notably, the 35-year-old has also been on multiple tours of WI. Young speedster Alzarri Joseph can give him a hard time as he has enjoyed operating at home. In 14 Test innings as a one-change bowler, he has scalped 22 wickets at 39.95.

Kraigg Brathwaite vs Mohammed Siraj

West Indies would rely on their skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to score runs at the top. He scored 994 runs at an average of 43.21 in the last WTC cycle. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will lead the inexperienced pace attack and he will operate with the new ball. In overseas Tests, he has scalped 20 wickets in 11 innings while opening the bowling.

Jermaine Blackwood vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has been sensational against WI and many eyes will be on him. As the off-spinner would operate in the middle overs, WI's inexperienced middle-order batters must be wary of him. Notably, he has dismissed WI's vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood thrice in four Test innings. The latter must come on top in this battle to score runs.

Poll Who will come on top in the battle?

Share this timeline