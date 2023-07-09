Sports

Jason Holder set to complete 100 Test wickets at home

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 09, 2023 | 05:16 pm 2 min read

Holder has snapped 155 wickets in 62 Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies are gearing up to host India in a two-match Test series, starting on July 12 in Dominica. Though India are touted favorites for this series, the home team also has some potent players in the ranks. One of them is veteran all-rounder Jason Holder. He can complete 100 Test wickets at home in the upcoming series. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Though WI have struggled big times across all formats in recent years, Holder has been a consistent performer. The right-arm pacer can swing the new ball and his variations make him an even greater asset. Furthermore, his batting abilities make him one of the finest all-rounders going around. He hence would be critical to the home team's success in the upcoming series.

100 home wickets loading for Holder

Holder has so far appeared in 31 home Tests in which he has scalped 92 wickets at an average of 23.39. The tally includes five fifers and a solitary match 10-wicket haul. He is eight shy of becoming the eighth Caribbean bowler to complete 100 Test wickets at home. Among active bowlers, he is only behind Kemar Roach (180) in this regard.

Roach can join these legends

Besides Roach, Holder would join greats like Courtney Walsh (229), Curtly Ambrose (203), Malcolm Marshall (157), Lance Gibbs (126), Joel Garner (123), and Sir Garry Sobers (107) in the elite list. Interestingly, Gibbs is the only spinner among the aforementioned names.

His batting numbers at home

As far as Holder's credentials with the bat are concerned, he has scored 1,679 Test runs at home at 38.15. The tally includes eight fifties and two tons. His solitary Test double-hundred, 202* against England in January 2019, was also recorded at home. Among WI players, only team skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (2,321) has scored more Test runs at home since Holder's debut in 2014.

Here are his overall Test numbers

Holder has raced to 155 wickets in 62 Tests at an average of 28.8. The tally includes eight fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. With the bat, he has smoked 2,744 runs at 29.51 with the help of three tons and 12 fifties. Sobers is the only other WI player with the double of 150 wickets and 2,500 runs in Tests.

