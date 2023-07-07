Sports

CWC Qualifiers semis: Keacy Carty slams valiant 87 against SL

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 07, 2023 | 04:56 pm 2 min read

This was Carty's maiden ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies batter Keacy Carty scored a remarkable half-century against Sri Lanka in the ninth and final Super Sixes match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The right-handed batter brilliantly operated with the lower-order batters and hammered his maiden fifty in ODIs. He ended up scoring 87 off 96 balls, a knock laced with six fours and a maximum. Here is more.

A valiant effort from Carty

SL won the toss and opted to bowl in Harare. WI suffered yet another top-order collapse as the side was reduced to 81/5. Carty, who came out at number six, led the fight back with an innings of character. While he was watchful early on, the 26-year-old shifted gears after getting settled. His brilliance helped WI finish at 243 in 48.1 overs.

Maiden ODI fifty for Carty

As mentioned, this was Carty's maiden fifty in ODI cricket as he has raced to 320 runs in 14 games at an average of 32. In List-A cricket, he has raced past 1,000 (1,055) runs at a 28-plus average (50s: 5, 100s: 2).

How did WI's innings pan out?

Meanwhile, the contest is a dead rubber as WI have already been knocked out while SL have qualified for the final. As mentioned, Shai Hope's men lost wickets at regular intervals. Carty helped them post a somewhat respectable total. Lower-order batters Romario Shepherd (26) and Kevin Sinclair (25) also made vital contributions. For SL, Maheesh Theekshana claimed 4/34 in 10 overs.

