Ashes 2023: England's Ollie Pope ruled out for remaining matches

Written by Parth Dhall July 04, 2023 | 05:59 pm 3 min read

Pope scored 42 in the 1st innings at Lord's (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the remaining Ashes 2023 matches after dislocating his right shoulder during the 2nd Test at Lord's. It is understood that Pope underwent a scan for the same in London. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Pope will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation. Notably, the England batter has suffered this injury twice in the past.

Why does this story matter?

Pope's shoulder got damaged while diving for a ball on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. It got worse two days later as the umpires pushed him to take the field after batting in England's first innings. Pope, a mainstay batter in England's line-up, is also their vice-captain in Test cricket. England will miss his services at number three, going forward.

Pope is committed to the team: Jeetan Patel

Jeetan Patel, England's spin-bowling coach, highlighted the injury of Pope. He said, "It's a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder and you're told it was an external injury." "It was always going to happen. He's so committed to this team. He was always going to fall on something. And now he's back off," added Patel.

Pope averaged 22.50 in Ashes 2023

Pope managed 90 runs across four innings at an average of 22.50 in Ashes 2023. His highest score of 42 came in the first innings at Lord's. His scores throughout the series read 31, 14, 42, and 3.

A look at his Test career

As mentioned, Pope has been England's designated number three batter in Test cricket. He made his Test debut in 2018 against India at Lord's. In a career spanning nearly five years, Pope has racked up 2,136 runs from 38 Tests at an average of 34.45. The tally includes four centuries and 11 half-centuries. He owns a career strike rate of 61.52 in Tests.

Fastest Test double-ton in England

Pope slammed his maiden Test double-century in June this year. His knock of 205 came against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord's. This was also the fastest Test double-century in England. Pope reached the landmark in 207 balls, breaking Ian Botham's record of getting to the landmark in 220 balls. England won the match by 10 wickets.

Who will replace Pope?

England will have to find a suitable replacement for their number three slot. Right-handed batter Daniel Lawrence could be a like-for-like replacement. He has represented England in 11 Tests and averages 29.00. Lawrence has been in sublime form in domestic cricket, having slammed two tons for Essex. It remains to be seen if the injured Moeen Ali returns to the mix.

