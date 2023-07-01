Sports

Ashes 2023, Usman Khawaja slams his 23rd Test fifty: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 01, 2023 | 05:29 pm 2 min read

Usman Khawaja registered his fifth Test fifty against England (Source: ICC)

Australian﻿ opener Usman Khawaja clocked a fine knock against England in the second Ashes Test match at the Lord's. After a brilliant performance at Edgbaston, he backed it up with a patient 77-run knock from 187 deliveries Khawaja slammed his 23rd Test fifty and his fifth against England. He was dismissed when Australia were 187/3, with a handsome lead of 278 runs. Here's more.

Khawaja continues to flourish for Australia

The experienced opener has been an integral part of this Australian Test team since his comeback last year. He added 63 runs along with David Warner. When the latter was dismissed, Khawaja maintained his grind by stitching a 60-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, taking the total beyond the 120-run mark. He then added 64 runs with Steve Smith. Eventually, Stuart Broad dismissed him.

A look at his Test numbers

Courtesy of his knock, Khawaja has amassed 4,808 runs for Australia in 63 Tests with an average of 48.08 Besides 23 half-centuries, the veteran has smashed 15 hundreds. He has scored 1,182 runs against England with an average of 42.21. He has compiled five Test fifties against England, besides scoring four hundreds. This was his third Test fifty on English soil.

Most runs since his comeback to Test cricket

Khawaja made a comeback to the Australian Test set-up last year in January. Since then, he hasn't looked back. Since January 2022, he has scored the most runs in this format. He has compiled 1,921 runs in 19 Tests at a staggering average of 66.24. His tally includes seven hundreds and nine fifties in this period. Joe Root (1,647) trails him in this regard.

