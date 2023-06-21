Sports

Ashes: Unique stats from Australia's record-breaking win at Edgbaston

Written by Parth Dhall June 21, 2023 | 05:03 pm 3 min read

Australia won the match by two wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia beat England in a thrilling 1st Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors, who were 209/7 at one stage, chased down 281 in a nail-biting finish. Australia resumed at 107/3 (Day 5), but they faltered after Usman Khawaja departed for 65. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon drove Australia to the finish line. Notably, Australia registered their highest successful Ashes run-chase since 1948.

Australia script a record run-chase

As mentioned, Australia have registered their highest successful run-chase in the Ashes since 1948 when they chased down 404 at Leeds. Overall, Australia have chased down over 280 in the Ashes only four times. Interestingly, this is also the joint second-highest successful run-chase at Edgbaston. South Africa also chased as many runs against England at this venue in 2008.

Australia break the deadlock

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia were winless in 31 Ashes Tests between 1949 and 2022 where the target was 250 or more. The tally includes as many as 18 defeats. Australia defied all odds at Edgbaston to break the deadlock.

When did Australia last chase 250+ runs?

This was the first instance of Australia chasing 250+ runs in Tests in over a decade. The Aussies last did so in 2011 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Australia chased down 310 and won by two wickets, as was the case at Edgbaston. As he did at Edgbaston, Cummins scored the winning runs in that match. Notably, that was his debut Test match.

Highest score at number nine or lower in successful chase

Australian skipper Cummins led from the front in the second innings. After taking a match-defining four-wicket haul, Cummins turned it around with the bat. He came to the middle after Australia were tottering on 209/7 while chasing 281. The Australian captain slammed an unbeaten 44(73), now the highest score at number nine or lower in a successful run-chase in Test cricket.

Massive feats for Khawaja

Khawaja became the first Australian opener to score a century and a fifty in a Test in England since 1989 (Mark Taylor: 136 and 60 at Leeds). Khawaja is also the second Australian batter after Kim Hughes to bat on all five days of a Test. Khawaja now has the third-most runs by a player batting on all five days (206).

Flurry of records for Khawaja

Khawaja batted for as many as 796 minutes throughout the Edgbaston Test, the second-longest an Australian has batted in a Test. Notably, Mark Taylor tops this list, having batted for 938 minutes against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1998. Besides, Khawaja is the first Australian to face 500-plus balls (518) in a Test since Ricky Ponting (against India in 2012 at the Adelaide Oval.

A record-breaking partnership!

Cummins also had the support of Lyon, who smashed a brilliant 16*(28). The duo added an unbeaten 55, the second-highest ninth-wicket partnership in a successful run-chase for Australia. Tibby Cotter and Gerry Hazlitt added an unbeaten 56-run ninth-wicket stand in 1907 (chased 274).

Other notable numbers

As per Kausthub Gudipati, England have become the first team to lose a Test after declaring twice in a year. Earlier this year, they declared on 435/8 in the first innings of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Australian skipper Cummins conceded a four on the first ball of Ashes 2023. And, he finished the Test with a match-winning four.

