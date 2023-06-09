Sports

WTC Final, Day 3: Australia lead India by 296 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2023, 10:40 pm 3 min read

Jadeja claimed 2 scalps for India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Australia have a solid 296-run lead against India at stumps on Day 3 in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval on Friday. India resumed the day on 151/5 before being folded for 296. Australia gained a massive 173-run lead after scoring 469/10 in their first innings. In response, India have Australia at 123/4 at stumps. Here's more.

Summary of Day 3

India lost Srikar Bharat off the second delivery in the day's play, being reduced to 152/6. Shardul Thakur joined Ajinkya Rahane and the two added a valiant 109-run stand. After lunch, Pat Cummins dismissed Rahane before Australia wrapped up India's innings for 296. In response, Australia lost their openers early before Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added a quality stand.

A pivotal stand for India

Shardul came in and was hit a couple of times. He worked hard and hung in before settling in. It was a key partnership for India as the two managed to get quality runs when required besides being watchful. A few dropped catches and no balls helped their cause. After lunch, they added one run before Rahane perished, ending the solid work laid.

Rahane shines with his 26th fifty

Rahane fell for a valiant 89-run knock. He was part of two defining stands for India. Courtesy of a stellar knock, Rahane crossed the landmark of 5,000 Test runs. He became the 13th Indian batter to complete the milestone in Test cricket. Overall, he has compiled 5,020 runs in 83 Test matches at an average of 38.91. Rahane now has 26 fifties.

Shardul Thakur slams his fourth Test fifty

Shardul showed great determination and hunger to work his way through. His 109-ball 51 was laced with six boundaries. He slammed his third successive fifty at The Oval. He has now equaled Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border with the most consecutive 50-plus scores at The Oval in Tests. Shardul has amassed 173 runs in four Tests in England at an average of 28.83.

Cummins does well for Australia

Cummins was the chief performer for the Aussies, finishing with 3/83. He got the crucial wicket of Rahane and then dismissed Umesh Yadav to complete a three-fer. Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, and Scott Boland chipped in today as well.

How did Australia fare in their second innings?

Mohammed Siraj provided India an early breakthrough by dismissing David Warner. Usman Khawaja perished next, nicking behind to hand Umesh Yadav a wicket. Labuschagne and Smith then took charge and put on a gutsy partnership. However, Ravindra Jadeja was instrumental and picked up the wickets of Smith and Travis Head. Labuschagne (41*) hung on with a patient knock, helping Australia build on their lead.

