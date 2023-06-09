Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches his seventh French Open final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2023, 09:57 pm 2 min read

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has booked a berth in the final of the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic has reached the 2023 French Open final after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final on Friday. Djokovic looked in control and eased to a win in four sets (6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1). With this win, the Serbian ace has reached his seventh French Open final. He is aiming to win his third honor here in Paris. Here's more.

Djokovic reaches his 34th Grand Slam final

Djokovic has reached his 34th Grand Slam final. Roger Federer (31) and Rafael Nadal (30) follow suit. He has so far managed 22 titles, besides being a runner-up on 11 counts. At Roland Garros, Djokovic lost his first three finals in 2012, 2014, and 2015 respectively before winning in 2016. He was a runner-up once again in 2020 before winning in 2021.

91-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros

Djokovic has raced to a 91-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall at Grand Slams, he owns a win-loss tally of 347-47. Djokovic is only behind Federer (369) in terms of matches won at Slams. In 2023, he has a 13-0 record across Slams.

Djokovic's run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. Since then, Djokovic hasn't won a tournament. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively. He has a 30-4 win-loss record.

Djokovic's road to the 2023 French Open final

Djokovic started the 2023 French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic. In the second round, the Serb beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3. In the third round, Djokovic prevailed against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 7-6, 6-2. In the round of 16, he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. In the quarters, he overcame Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Match stats and H2H record

Djokovic has a 1-1 record against Alcaraz in terms of the head-to-head record. In the previous meet, Alcaraz emerged as the winner in the 2022 Madrid Masters semi-finals, claiming a 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) victory. In terms of the match stats, Djokovic served 8 aces compared to Alcaraz's three. However, the Serb committed more double faults (3-2). Djokovic also converted 7/12 break points.

