Sports

Ons Jabeur wins the 2023 Charleston Open: Key stats

Ons Jabeur wins the 2023 Charleston Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 10, 2023, 02:25 am 1 min read

Ons Jabeur has claimed her first title of the 2023 season

Ons Jabeur has claimed her first title of the 2023 season by defeating defending champion Belinda Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 to win the 2023 Charleston Open on Sunday. The title is the fourth honor of Jabeur's career, besides her second on clay. Bencic had earlier won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 against Jabeur in the 2022 Charleston Open final. Here's more.

37 wins on clay since the start of 2020

As per WTA, since the start of the 2020 season, Jabeur has now claimed 37 wins on clay. This is the most of any player on tour during that span. Her win over Bencic moved her ahead of Iga Swiatek's 36 wins.

Match stats and H2H record

Jabeur doled out eight aces compared to Bencic's one. Both players made four double faults each. Jabeur had a 74% win on the first serve and a 54% win on the second. She converted 4/9 break points. In terms of the head-to-head record, Jabeur has claimed a 3-2 lead over Bencic. After Bencic's Charleston win last year, Jabeur has since then claimed three victories.