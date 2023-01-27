Sports

Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna lose in mixed-doubles final

Jan 27, 2023

Sania Mirza played her final career Grand Slam (Source: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Indian mixed doubles duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna suffered heartbreak in the final at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday. The duo lost to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 6-7(2), 2-6. Mirza, who was playing her final Grand Slam, will continue to play a few more events before calling time on her career. Here's more.

A look at their journey in mixed doubles

Sania-Bopanna beat the Australian duo of Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. The Indian pair overcame Ariel Behar-Makato Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) in the second round. In the quarter-finals, they were handed a walkover by David Hernandez and Jelena Ostapenko. In the semi-finals, they beat third-seeded Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6, only to fall short in the final.

Sania breaks down in the post-match interview

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”



Sania had crashed out of doubles

Sania's loss in women's doubles means she now has a 23-14 win-loss record in this category at the Australian Open. She last clinched a Grand Slam in 2016, winning Wimbledon along with the legendary Martina Hingis. Since winning the AO 2016, Sania's best result came in 2017 (3rd round). Overall at Grand Slams, Sania enjoys a 104-52 win-less record in women's doubles

One of the most successful tennis players from India

Mirza is India's most successful female tennis player. She is a three-time champion in women's doubles (Wimbledon and US Open in 2015; 2016 Australian Open). She is also a three-time winner in mixed doubles (2009 AO, 2012 French Open, and 2014 US Open). Mirza has won a total of 43 titles in doubles and three in mixed doubles, besides a solitary title in singles.

Mirza retired as India's number-one player (singles)

Mirza was India's number-one ranked player in singles from 2003 until her retirement from the same in 2013.