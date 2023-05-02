Entertainment

Met Gala: Serena Williams announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

Serena Williams announced second pregnancy in style

The much-awaited Met Gala is here! As we channel our inner fashionistas and critique the attires on display, Tennis superstar Serena Williams walked the red carpet with her baby bump and announced her second pregnancy with her husband-entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. The 41-year-old looked elegant in her black and white ensemble and posted photos of the same. Fans went gaga after she announced her pregnancy.

Williams posted photos from the event

Williams donned a Gucci attire and matched it with Tiffany and Co.'s jewelry. She took to Instagram and posted, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala." Williams hung her boots in 2022 and stated, "I'm ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena." The couple welcomed their first child, Olympia, in 2017.

