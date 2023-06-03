Sports

WTC Final: Decoding Steve Smith's battle with R Ashwin

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 03, 2023, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Smith averages 65.06 against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The battle between Ravichandran Ashwin and Steve Smith will be to watch out for and India and Australia meet in the high-voltage final of the ICC World Test Championship. London's Kennington Oval will host this high-voltage, starting on June 7. While Smith has been a run machine for Australia in Tests, Ashwin has troubled him in the past. Here we decode their rivalry.

Why does this story matter?

Both Smith and Ashwin will be the go-to men for Australia and India, respectively, in the upcoming WTC final.

Notably, Smith owns a tremendous record in England and would be high on confidence.

The off-spinner's stocks in overseas Tests have also gone up in recent years.

Interestingly, both have had their fair share of success over each other in the whites.

How has Smith fared against Ashwin in Tests?

Against Ashwin, Smith has scored 434 runs in 25 innings, averaging a brilliant 54.25. He has been dismissed eight times. Only veteran England pacer Stuart Broad (9) has dismissed the Aussie more often in Tests. Smith has struck 37 boundaries and five maximums in this battle. Ashwin got the better of Smith twice in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

Smith's sensational numbers versus Team India

Smith has enjoyed tackling Indian bowlers in Tests, having hammered 1,887 runs across 18 Tests at 65.06. He has clobbered eight centuries and five fifties. Across 16 Tests on England soil, Smith has mustered 1,727 runs with the help of six tons and seven fifties. The tally includes two double-tons as well. His Test average in the UK is a whopping 59.55.

Second-most wickets in India-Australia Tests

Ashwin has raced to 114 scalps in 22 matches against Australia in Test cricket. He averages 28.36. The tally includes seven five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in the match. Only Nathan Lyon (116) has more wickets in Tests between India and Australia. Meanwhile, on England soil, Ashwin has returned with 18 wickets in seven Tests at a decent average of 28.11.

A look at their overall record

Earlier this year, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to complete 450 Test wickets, accomplishing the milestone in 89 Tests. He has overall raced to 474 wickets in 92 Tests at 23.93 (5W: 32, 10W: 7). Smith, the third-ranked Test batter, has smoked 8,792 runs from 96 Tests. His average of 59.80 is the third-highest among batters with over 25 Tests (50s: 37, 100s: 30).

