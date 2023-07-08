Sports

Decoding the squad of West Indies for 1st India test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 08, 2023 | 09:38 am 3 min read

Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies have announced their 13-man squad for the first Test of the two-match series against visitors India, starting on July 12 in Dominica. Uncapped players Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze have made the cut in the absence of some regular names. All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican have also returned to the squad. Here are further details.

Uncapped duo in the squad

Athanaze, who made his ODI debut last month, has so far played 30 First-Class games, scoring 1,825 runs at 36.50. Meanwhile, McKenzie, on the other hand, has appeared in nine FC games, scoring 591 runs at 39.40. Athanaze and McKenzie impressed in West Indies A's recent tour of Bangladesh, scoring 220 and 209 runs, respectively, in three red-ball games.

What did Haynes say?

"We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent 'A' Team tour of Bangladesh," lead selector Desmond Haynes said in an official statement. "These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity."

Cornwall back in the fold

Cornwall last played a Test in November 2021. He has so far scalped 34 wickets in nine Tests at 37.76 (5W: 2). With the bat, he has slammed a couple of fifties. Besides him, Warrican also returns after missing out on the South Africa tour earlier this year. In 13 Test appearances, the left-arm spinner has snapped 41 wickets at 35.21.

Mayers, Seales miss out

Meanwhile, the likes of all-rounder Kyle Mayers, pacer Jayden Seales, and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie were unavailable for selection due to fitness issues. "We had Seales here in the camp and he has made good progress during his rehab from surgery," said Haynes. "However, we felt he is not yet quite ready to return, and we don't want to risk him at this stage."

Kraigg Brathwaite to lead the team

The India series will mark the start of WI's campaign in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the team with Jermaine Blackwood being his deputy. Brathwaite's opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul would also be required to step up. Their pace attack features prominent names like Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Kemar Roach.

WI's squad for 1st India Test

WI's squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican. Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach and Akeem Jordan.

