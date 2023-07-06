Sports

Alyssa Healy becomes second Australian with 2,500 WT20I runs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 02:21 am 2 min read

Healy, who scored a 37-run knock, has become the second Australian player to surpass the 2,500-run mark (Photo credit: Twitter/@StarSportsIndia)

Alyssa Healy joined an illustrious club in the second T20I match versus England Women at the Kennington Oval in London. Healy, who scored a 37-run knock, has become the second Australian player to surpass the 2,500-run mark. Healy joined Meg Lanning in a unique club for AUSW. Meanwhile, ENGW won a thriller against the Aussies to level the series 1-1. Here's more.

Healy races to 2,531 runs

Healy scored a crucial 37 from 19 balls at the top for AUSW. She slammed five fours and two sixes. With this, the dashing opener has raced to 2,531 runs at an average of 24.33. She has one ton and 14 fifties. As mentioned above, Healy has joined Lanning, who has scored 3,405 runs at 36.61 in the 20-over format for AUSW.

10th player to score 2,500-plus runs

Healy is now the 10th player in the shortest format to score 2,500-plus runs. She joins the likes of Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 3,820, Lanning (AUS) 3,405, Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 3,166, Harmanpeet Kaur (India) 3,058, Sophie Devine (New Zealand) 2,569, Smriti Mandhana (India) 2,802, Deandra Dottin (WI) 2,697, Bismah Mahroof (Pakistan) 2,658, and CM Edwards (ENG) 2,605.

England claim a three-run win over Australia

England rode on Danielle Wyatt's 76 to post 186/9 in 20 overs. For Australia, Amy Sutherland claimed three for 28 from four overs. Ellyse Perry managed 1/5 from one over to get to 123 scalps in the format. In response, Australia were up and running before England fought back to reduce the visitors to 96/5. However, Perry's 51* took Australia to 183/8.

