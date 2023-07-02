Sports

4 players who can lead India at Asian Games 2023

4 players who can lead India at Asian Games 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 02, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

Shikhar Dhawan is the front-runner to get the role (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

BCCI will reportedly send its men's and women's teams to the 2023 Asian Games, which will be held in September-October. As the multi-sport event coincides with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, India are likely to name a second-string team for the T20 event. Here we look at four contenders who can lead India at Asian Games.

Shikhar Dhawan can return to the team

Reportedly, Shikhar Dhawan is the front-runner to bag the leadership role. The 37-year-old last played for India in the away ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022. He could return to the team as captain as he is not new to the leadership role, having led India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is. He owns 1,759 runs in 68 T20Is, striking at 126.36.

Ravichandran Ashwin is an experienced campaigner

Another veteran who can lead the side is off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been in and out of India's white-ball sides in recent years. Though he is yet to lead India, he has previously served Punjab Kings as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner owns 72 wickets in 65 T20Is (ER: 6.91). He can also contribute with the bat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad might bag the role

As young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is deemed as the future of Indian cricket, the selectors might decide to groom him in the leadership role. He has been a consistent run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings in recent IPL seasons. Gaikwad has also featured in nine T20Is, returning with 135 runs at 16.87. It must be noted that the batter leads Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar make a return?

As Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not played for India since last year's ICC T20 World Cup, he is unlikely to feature in the 2023 WC. Hence, the selectors might want to recall him for the Asian Games as he is a proven star of T20 cricket. Notably, Bhuvneshwar has led Sunrisers Hyderabad in eight IPL games. He owns 90 wickets in 87 T20Is (ER: 6.96).

Share this timeline