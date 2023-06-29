Sports

Duleep Trophy: North Zone in driving seat after declaring (540/8)

Written by Parth Dhall June 29, 2023 | 06:51 pm 2 min read

Harshit Rana slammed his maiden FC ton

Centuries from Nishant Sindhu and Harshit Rana helped North Zone cross the 500-run mark against North East Zone on Day 2 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Rana and Siddarth Kaul returned unbeaten as North Zone declared on 540/8 after resuming from their overnight score of 306/6. In response, North East Zone managed 65/3 until stumps.

Sindhu slams his third FC ton

North Zone all-rounder Sindhu smoked a brilliant ton against North East Zone. The youngster tackled the opposition's bowlers precisely and scored runs all over the park. His brilliance meant North Zone crossed the 350-run mark with four wickets remaining. Overall, this was Sindhu's third First-Class century. He smashed a 245-ball 150 with the help of 18 fours and 3 sixes.

Rana's maiden First-Class ton

Rana arrived in the middle after North Zone lost both Shorey and Narang at 372/7. However, Rana saved North Zone from a lower-order collapse and added a 104-run stand with Narang. The former then propelled them to 540/8 alongside Kaul (9*). Rana finally returned unbeaten on 122 off 86 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 9 fours.

How has the match proceeded?

North East Zone won the toss and opted to bowl. Opener Shorey slammed a brilliant century at the top. While the middle-order batters could not contribute big, Sindhu came to the side's rescue with a valuable knock. Rana took NZONE to 540/8d. North East Zone managed 26/2 until tea on Day 2. They lost another wicket (65/3), with Nilesh Lamichaney (35*) in the middle.

North Zone take three wickets before stumps

Kaul sent back North East Zone opener Kishan Lyngdoh in the fourth over. Two overs later, Baltej Singh got rid of Joseph Lalthankhuma, reducing NEZONE to 10/2. Lamichaney and skipper Rongsen Jonathan took them to 57/2 before the latter departed. Lamichaney returned unbeaten on 35.

