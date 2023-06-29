Sports

Duleep Trophy, Harshit Rana slams his maiden First-Class century: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 29, 2023 | 03:02 pm 2 min read

Harshit Rana slammed an 86-ball 122*

Harshit Rana slammed an unbeaten 122(86) as North Zone declared on 540/8 against North Ease Zone in the first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy encounter. Rana joined Nishant Sindhu and Dhruv Shorey as the third centurion for North Zone. The 21-year-old fast bowler hammered his maiden century in First-Class cricket. Here are the key stats.

A quickfire knock from Rana

Rana arrived in the middle after North Zone lost both Shorey and Pulkit Narang at 372/7. However, Rana saved North Zone from a lower-order collapse and added a 104-run stand with Narang. The former then propelled them to 540/8 alongside Siddarth Kaul (9*). Rana finally returned unbeaten on 122 off 86 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 9 fours.

Who is Harshit Rana?

Harshit Rana is a right-arm pacer who plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. He made his First-Class debut during the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy against Assam in Guwahati. Rana picked up 21 wickets in five games in the tournament at an average of 26.66. No other bowler took more wickets for Delhi. The pace-bowling all-rounder also scored 152 runs at a decent average of 30.40.

Rana plays for KKR in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked Rana in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, he played just two matches in that season. Rana played six games in 2023 and returned with five wickets at 29.40.

How has the match proceeded?

North-East Zone won the toss and opted to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Opener Shorey slammed a brilliant century at the top. While the middle-order batters could not contribute big, Sindhu came to the side's rescue with a valuable knock. Rana took NZONE to 540/8d. North East Zone managed 26/2 until tea on Day 2.

