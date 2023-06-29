Sports

CWC Qualifiers Super Sixes: Formidable Sri Lanka meet confident Netherlands

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 29, 2023 | 02:34 pm 2 min read

Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka would like to extend their sensational run as they meet the Netherlands in the Super Sixes Match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Lankan team topped Group B with wins in all four games. The Dutch side, meanwhile, won three of their four games, including a thrilling Super-Over win versus West Indies. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this affair on Friday (June 30). The venue has hosted five games in this competition so far and batters have enjoyed operating here. Teams batting first have won three games here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode app.

SL eye fifth win on the trot

Sri Lanka are far superior in terms of on-paper strength. Their top-order batters have been among the runs while Wanindu Hasaranga's exploits have not allowed batters to breathe easy. Meanwhile, Netherlands would back themselves to cause an upset, having defeated WI in their last outing. The likes of Teja Nidamanuru and Bas de Leede would be required to step up.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara. Netherlands (Probable XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicket-keeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Who are the key performers?

Hasaranga scripted history with three successive five-wicket hauls in the league stage. With 223 runs at a strike rate of 102.76, Dimuth Karunaratne is SL's leading run-getter in the competition. Teja Nidamanuru scored a match-winning 76-ball 111 in his last outing against the Caribbean team. Logan van Beek slammed 30 runs in the Super Over against WI.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Max O'Dowd, Charith Asalanka, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Kasun Rajitha, Aryan Dutt, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Max O'Dowd, Pathum Nissanka (vice-captain), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Aryan Dutt, Maheesh Theekshana.

