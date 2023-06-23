Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Scotland tame sorry UAE: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 23, 2023 | 07:56 pm 3 min read

Scotland have won their first two matches in the Qualifiers (Source: Twitter/@CricketScotland)

Scotland﻿ dominated the UAE in a 111-run victory in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Athletic Club ground in Bulawayo. Scotland skipper Richie Berrington's sensational 127 ensured them to post 282/8. The Scottish bowlers also bowled really well to bundle out UAE in only 171 within 36 overs. The Scots have now won their first two matches of the qualifiers. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Scotland started poorly as they were tottering at 48/4. But Berrington kept his calm and went on stitching crucial partnerships with Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, and Mark Watt to post 282/8. In reply, UAE never got going and were bundled out for only 171. Chris Sole (3/37) and Safyaan Sharif (4/20) scalped seven wickets between them.

Berrington plays a sensational knock for Scotland

Berrington smashed his best ODI score of 127 from 136 deliveries. This was his fourth ODI century. Standing in his 107th ODI, he has amassed 2,774 runs at an average of 30.82. He is the third-highest runscorer in ODI for Scotland. The 36-year-old is only behind Kyle Coetzer (3,192) and Callum MacLeod (3,026). No other Scottish batter has even crossed 2,000 ODI runs.

A record-breaking eighth-wicket partnership for Scotland in ODIs

Berrington and Watt's 110-run stand is now Scotland's highest eight-wicket partnership in ODI history. Berrington and Watt broke the previous tally of 83* runs between Greaves and Sharif, who achieved the same versus Namibia in July 2022.

Crucial contributions from Leask and Watt

Leask and Watt played their role in helping Scotland post 282/8 after a top-order collapse. Leask scored 91* in the last match against Ireland and has continued that form with a crucial 41. Meanwhile, Watt scored an unbeaten 44 from only 31 deliveries. His aggressive strokeplay helped his side. Leask and Watt have amassed 1,203 and 462 runs in ODI cricket.

An important spell from Sole

Sole was the standout bowler for Scotland as he moved the new ball and deceived the UAE batters. He struck first blood with the dismissal of Aryansh Sharma in the fifth over. A ball later, he castled Vriitya Aravind, reducing UAE to 21/2. He also removed Ali Naseer later in the 23rd over. Sole has scalped 46 wickets in 25 ODIs at 23.43.

A fine spell from Sharif

Sharif was the star of the night by picking a fabulous four-wicket haul. He removed Asif Khan in the 16th over followed by Aayan Afzal Khan in the 34th over. He scalped Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan in a space of three balls in the 36th over. Overall, Sharif has amassed 98 ODI wickets in 73 matches at an average of 29.28.

Scotland are second in Group B

Scotland started strongly with a win over Ireland Cricket and have continued that momentum against the UAE. Now, they have won two out of two matches and are in the second position in Group B with four points. They are only behind Sri Lanka in terms of NRR. Apart from them, only West Indies and Zimbabwe are the unbeaten teams in the CWC Qualifiers.

