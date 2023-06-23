Sports

After being snubbed, Cheteshwar Pujara to play in Duleep Trophy

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 23, 2023 | 07:13 pm 2 min read

Senior Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara will be seen playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy (Photo credit: Twitter/@cheteshwar1)

Senior Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara will be seen playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Pujara was earlier snubbed by the selectors for India's upcoming Test tour of the West Indies. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal were selected. Meanwhile, besides Pujara, West Zone have also named Suryakumar Yadav in the squad. Here we present the details.

Surya, Yashasvi, and Gaikwad may miss Duleep Trophy

As per The Indian Express, it remains to be seen whether Suryakumar plays in the Duleep Trophy since he is a part of the Indian ODI squad for a three-match ODI series. Interestingly, Yashasvi and Ruturaj were also in the squad but they are unlikely to feature because of their call-ups to the Indian Test team.

Pujara axed by the Indian selectors

Pujara, who was seen in the County Championship before India's ICC World Test Championship final this month, failed to make it count. He was out cheaply on both occasions versus Australia and succumbed after poor shot selections across both innings. Pujara managed 928 runs in the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle at 32.00. Notably, he clocked just one ton in his last 18 innings.

Duleep Trophy will start on June 28

India will play their opening Test versus WI in Dominica from July 12-16. The second game will be held in Jamaica from July 20-24. Meanwhile, the Duleep Trophy will start on June 28, with the summit clash scheduled to start on July 12.

India's Test squad for the WI series

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

