CWC Qualifiers: Logan van Beek claims his best ODI figures

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 24, 2023 | 04:27 pm 2 min read

Van Beek dismissed four batters (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands pacer Logan van Beek claimed his best ODI figures in Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Nepal. The right-arm fast bowler made the ball talk across all stages as he returned with 4/24 in 9.3 overs. It was his second four-fer in ODIs as Nepal were folded for just 167. Here are his stats.

A remarkable spell from van Beek

Netherlands's decision of bowling first in Harare turned out to be spot-on as Nepal lost wickets at regular intervals. Van Beek drew the first blood, dismissing opener Aasif Sheikh for a duck. He then took the important wicket of the opposition's skipper Rohit Paudel (33). Dipendra Singh Airee (14) and Sandeep Lamichhane (27) were his other two victims in the game.

Second four-fer for van Beek

This was van Beek's second ODI four-fer as his maiden one (4/56) came against New Zealand last year. Notably, the pacer could only manage a solitary wicket in the Netherlands's first two games in the qualifying event. He has now raced to 27 wickets in 20 ODIs at an average of 32.92. His economy rate in the format reads 5.30.

A look at the innings summary

As mentioned, Nepal never got going due to the regular fall of wickets. While skipper Paudel played a valiant 33-run knock, Lamichhane's 27 lower down the order powered his side to a somewhat fightable total. Meanwhile, Bas de Leede (2/31) and Vikramjit Singh (2/20) claimed two wickets apiece besides van Beek. Both teams are eyeing their second win in the competition.

