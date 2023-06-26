Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023 Quarter-finals: 5 players to watch out for

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 26, 2023

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead East Zone (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

One of India's top First-Class tournaments, the Duleep Trophy 2023 will hit the floor on June 28. A total of six teams will feature in the tournament. While West Zone and South Zone have already sealed one semi-final spot apiece, East Zone, North Zone, Central Zone, and North-East Zone will tussle in the quarter-finals. Here are the players to watch out for.

Rinku Singh - Central Zone

Central Zone batter Rinku Singh became a household name following a splendid run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the southpaw has also impressed in red-ball cricket as he averages 59.89 in the First-Class format, having amassed 2,875 runs in 40 matches. The 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season saw him score 442 runs for Uttar Pradesh at 63.14.

Abhimanyu Easwaran - East Zone

Many eyes will be on Abhimanyu Easwaran, who will lead East Zone in the tournament. He smoked 798 at 66.50 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Notably, Easwaran has also been around India's Test team for the last couple of years. An impressive run in Duleep Trophy might see him go up in the pecking order. Overall, he averages 47.85 in FC cricket.

Anustup Majumdar - East Zone

Another batter to watch out for from East Zone is Anustup Majumdar. He was enjoying a run-scoring spree in last season's Ranji Trophy as he finished with 867 runs at 61.92. The veteran batter was the third-highest run-scorer of the season. Having played 80 games in FC cricket, Majumdar has returned with 4,814 runs at 42.22 with the help of 13 centuries.

Avesh Khan - Central Zone

Pacer Avesh Khan will lead Central Zone's bowling attack and many eyes will be on him. He finished as Madhya Pradesh's leading wicket-taker in last season's Ranji Trophy, having scalped 38 wickets in just eight games at a sensational average of 20.13. The tally includes three fifers with his best figures being 7/38. Overall, he owns 144 FC wickets at 22.49.

Harshit Rana - North Zone

Harshit Rana will be critical to North Zone's plans, having picked up 21 wickets in five games in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy at 26.66. No other bowler took more wickets for Delhi. The tally includes a seven-wicket haul as well. The pace-bowling all-rounder also made a significant mark with the bat, hammering 152 runs at a decent average of 30.40.

