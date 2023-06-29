Sports

FIFA Rankings, India climb to 100th spot: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall June 29, 2023 | 05:55 pm 2 min read

India recently won the Intercontinental Cup

The Indian men's football team has broken into the top 100 of FIFA Rankings. This has happened for the first time in five years, with India moving from the 101st to the 100th spot. India last featured in the top 100 (FIFA Rankings) in March 2018. The Blue Tigers were 99th. Notably, India have not lost in their last 13 games at home.

India move up!

The Intercontinental Cup victory helped India

Earlier this year, India beat Lebanon to win the 2023 Intercontinental Cup. The Blue Tigers won just their second Intercontinental Cup (also in 2018). The triumph helped India rise in the FIFA Rankings (100th). Meanwhile, India's opponent in the final, Lebanon have now plunged from 99th to 102nd. Notably, India claimed their maiden win over Lebanon for the first time in 46 years.

SAFF Championship: India to face Lebanon in semis

India are currently playing in the 2023 SAFF Championship. They defeated Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0), as well as drew 1-1 with Kuwait. India finished second in Group A as they scored a goal less than Kuwait after being tied on goal difference. The Blue Tigers will next face Lebanon in the semi-finals on July 1.

19-game unbeaten run for India

India are unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions, facing their last defeat against Qatar in June 2021, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round. Meanwhile, India's run in terms of clean sheets came to an end. Before this match, India had kept nine successive clean sheets in all competitions.

A look at the top 10 teams

A look at the top 10 teams (FIFA Rankings): Argentina, France, Brazil, England, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. It is worth noting that the 100th-ranked Team India is yet to lose a match in 2023.

Chhetri equals Ali Ashfaq's SAFF Championship goals tally

Chhetri netted in the dying minutes of the first half from an inch-perfect corner kick from Anirudh Thapa. He has now equaled Maldivian striker Ali Ashfaq, who leads the SAFF Championship goals tally with 23 goals. Bhaichung Bhutia has netted 12 goals in the tournament.

92 international goals for Chhetri

Chhetri once again turned up for the Blue Tigers when they needed him the most. Chhetri has now scored 92 international goals in men's football. He is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international football. Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (123), former Iran striker Ali Daei (109), and Argentinian icon Lionel Messi (103) are above Chhetri in terms of goals in men's international football.

