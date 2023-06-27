Sports

SAFF Championships 2023, India hold Kuwait 1-1: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 27, 2023 | 10:00 pm 2 min read

This is the India's first ever draw against Kuwait (Source: Twitter/@Indianfootball)

The Indian football team shared the spoils with Kuwait in a 1-1 draw in the 2023 SAFF Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Courtesy of this result, India finished second in Group A as they scored a goal less than Kuwait after being tied on goal difference. Sunil Chhetri's first-half goal was canceled by an Anwar Ali own-goal right at the death.

92 international goals for Chhetri!

The 38-year-old striker once again turned up for the Blue Tigers when they needed him the most. Chhetri has now scored 92 international goals in men's football. He is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international football. Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (123), former Iran striker Ali Daei (109), and Argentinian icon Lionel Messi (103) are above Chhetri in terms of goals in men's international football.

Chhetri equals Ali Ashfaq's SAFF Championship goals tally

Chhetri netted in the dying minutes of the first half from an inch-perfect corner kick from Anirudh Thapa. He has now equaled Maldivian striker Ali Ashfaq, who leads the SAFF Championship goals tally with 23 goals. Bhaichung Bhutia has netted 10 goals in the tournament.

Here are the key stats

Igor Stimac's men registered 13 shots, out of which only one was on target. Meanwhile, Kuwait clocked 11 attempts, and three were on target. India had 51% possession and a passing accuracy of 75%.

How did the match pan out?

It was a cagey first half as both teams had some half-chances but were far from breaking the deadlock. However, Chhetri changed that narrative with a goal from a corner right at the end of the first half. The second half saw Rahim Ali and Hamad Al Qallaf get sent off for a scuffle. Later, Anwar Ali's own goal handed Kuwait the timely equalizer.

