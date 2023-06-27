Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Ireland beat UAE to earn consolation win: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 27, 2023 | 07:55 pm 3 min read

Ireland won by 138 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. The Irishmen successfully defended 349/4 after bowling UAE out for 211. Paul Stirling's incredible 162 laid the foundation for Ireland's emphatic win. Ireland have finally snapped their losing streak after suffering defeats to Oman, Scotland, and Sri Lanka. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Andy McBrine and Stirling added 41 runs after UAE elected to field. The latter stitched a 184-run partnership with Balbirnie. Harry Tector was involved in two crucial stands with Stirling and Lorcan Tucker, taking Ireland beyond 320. George Dockrell's cameos helped them post 349/4. Regular strikes from Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, and Curtis Campher dented Scotland. Only Muhammad Waseem and Sanchit Sharma touched 40.

Stirling slams his 14th ODI ton

Ireland veteran Stirling played a fine knock in Bulawayo. He slammed his 14th ODI century as he demolished the UAE bowling. Despite having a poor tournament, Stirling turned up for Ireland with an incredible knock. Stirling's knock of 162 was laced with 15 fours and eight sixes. This was his second 150-plus score as his highest ODI score of 177 came against Canada.

Third-highest second-wicket partnership for Ireland in ODIs

Stirling and Balbirnie came together and added crucial 184 runs. They registered the third-highest second-wicket stand for Ireland in ODIs. They surpassed William Porterfield and Stirling's 157-run partnership against Afghanistan in 2017. Notably, Stirling and Balbirnie stitched a 212-run stand against England earlier this year.

A captain's knock from Balbirnie

Balbirnie has been of the stalwarts in Irish cricket, and he finally justified that with a good knock in this tournament. He was summoned when Ireland were 41/1. He joined forces with Stirling and the duo stitched an important 184-run stand for the second wicket. Balbirnie slammed his 15th ODI fifty, having smashed 66 off 88 balls (5 fours, 1 six).

A quickfire fifty from Tector

Youngster Tector came into the picture right after Balbirnie's departure and his aggression and positive mentality helped Ireland post such a big total. Tector added 57 runs along with Stirling, and even after the latter's departure, he continued scoring quickly. His 33-ball 57 was laced with four boundaries and two sixes. Tector, a budding talent, smashed his 10th half-century in ODI cricket.

A consolation win for Ireland

Ireland have won their first match of the ongoing ICC CWC Qualifiers. They previously lost to Oman, Scotland, and Sri Lanka. The one against UAE was a consolation win as Ireland have been knocked out. Only the top three teams from Group A and B proceeded to the Super Six stage. As a result, Ireland will miss the ODI World Cup this year.

