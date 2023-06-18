Sports

India beat Lebanon 2-0, win 2023 Intercontinental Cup: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 18, 2023 | 10:35 pm 2 min read

The Indian football team beat Lebanon to win the 2023 Intercontinental Cup on Sunday

The Indian football team beat Lebanon to win the 2023 Intercontinental Cup on Sunday in Odisha. Goals from Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte helped India bag the title as Igor Stimoc's men kept four successive clean sheets in the tournament. Chhangte was the star of the show in the final, assisting the first goal and then scoring the team's second. Here's more.

India's run in the tournament

India overcame Mongolia 2-0 with Sahal Samad scoring the opener. Chhangte scored India's second after Sandesh Jhingan's header was cleared off the line. In the second match, India blanked Vanuatu 1-0. India had to wait for a long time against a determined Vanuatu before Chhetri scored. In the third match, India and Lebanon played out a goalless draw. And now, India beat Lebanon 2-0.

Seven successive clean sheets and a 16-game unbeaten run

India have kept seven successive clean sheets in all competitions. Before the Intercontinental Cup, India kept clean sheets against Kyrgyzstan (friendly), Myanmar (friendly), and Hong Kong (AFC Asian Cup qualification 3rd round). Meanwhile, India are now unbeaten in 16 matches, facing their last defeat against Qatar on June 3, 2021, in the World Cup Qualifiers second round.

How did the match pan out?

India were the better side in the first half but didn't have anything to show for it. However, right after half-time, veteran Chhetri handed the hosts a crucial lead. Chhangte made a bursting run to square the ball for Chhetri, who slotted home from a close distance. Naroem Mahesh Singh's shot saw Lebanon's keeper make a save but Chhangte reacted first and slotted home.

87 international goals for Chhetri

Chhetri scored his 87th international goal for India. He is closing in on former Malaysia star Mokhtar Dahari, who scored 89 goals and is the fourth-highest scorer in men's international football. Cristiano Ronaldo (122), Ali Daei (109), and Lionel Messi (103) are above Dahari and Chhetri in terms of goals scored.

Key facts for the Indian football team

India claimed their maiden win over Lebanon for the first time in 46 years. India's last win came at the President's Cup in 1997. This was the eighth meeting between the two teams. Lebanon have the edge with three wins to India's two. Three more games have been draws. India have won their second Intercontinental Cup (also in 2018).

