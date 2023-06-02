Sports

Erling Haaland: Presenting his list of Premier League records

Erling Haaland: Presenting his list of Premier League records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2023, 02:31 am 3 min read

Haaland finished with 36 goals, the most by a player in a Premier League season ever Haaland has 36 goals in PL 2022-23 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland)

Erling Haaland played a commanding role in helping Manchester City win the Premier League 2022-23 title. Haaland, who joined City last summer from Borussia Dortmund, won the coveted Golden Boot award, besides bagging the Premier League Player of the Season award and the Young Player of the Season award. His magnificence in front of the goal was a level above forward in Europe.

Premier League record for most goals in a season

Haaland finished with 36 goals, the most by a player in a Premier League season ever. He also managed eight assists and with 44 goal contributions in a season, he equaled the record of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. He slammed three hat-tricks (highest) and became the first player under Pep Guardiola to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Landmarks for Haaland

Haaland was the joint-fastest player to reach 10 Premier League goals (six matches). As per the Premier League, he also became the fastest to reach 15 goals (nine matches), 20 goals (14 matches), 25 goals (19 matches), and 30 goals (27 matches). Haaland's 52 goals in all competitions so far is a record for a Premier League player in a single campaign.

Four hat-tricks at the Etihad Stadium

Haaland scored four hat-tricks at the Etihad Stadium. As per Opta, it is the joint-most at home by a player in a single season along with Alan Shearer (1995-96). Haaland has hit six hat-tricks in all competitions so far, the most by a Premier League player in a single campaign. He has the FA Cup final and Champions League final in hand.

Haaland scripted these records

Haaland became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League home appearances. He achieved the record against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United. His goal at Wolves in September made him the first player to score in each of his first four away Premier League appearances.

Haaland's Premier League season in numbers

In 35 Premier League games, Haaland bagged 36 goals and 8 assists. His tally included seven penalties. 23 of his goals have come with the favored left foot. Out of his 123 shots, 60 were on target. He smashed the woodwork five times. Haaland missed 28 big chances, besides creating 11. He clocked a pass accuracy of 74.79%.

Haaland's overall performance for City this season

Haaland is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues to score 50-plus goals (52) in the 2022-23 season. Besides his 36 PL goals, he is also the top scorer in the Champions League (12). Meanwhile, he has nine assists in total for Manchester City.