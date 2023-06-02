Sports

2023 French Open, Alexander Zverev reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2023, 01:59 am 2 min read

Alexander Zverev has reached the third round of the 2023 French Open after beating Alex Molcan in straight sets

Alexander Zverev has reached the third round of the 2023 French Open after beating Alex Molcan in straight sets. Zverev won the match 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the third round for the seventh time at Roland Garros. Zverev seemed to be in a hurry and dominated the proceedings versus Molcan, who gave away easy points. Here are the stats.

Zverev has failed to impress in 2023

Zverev started the year with an early exit at the Australian Open. He then suffered a second-round exit in Rotterdam before being ousted in the opening round in Qatar. Zverev reached the semis in Dubai before losing at Indian Wells Masters (R16). He suffered early exits at Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, and Bavarian International. He failed to show enough in Madrid, Rome, and Geneva.

25th win at Roland Garros for Zverev

With this win, Zverev has improved his tally at Roland Garros to 25-7. He beat Lloyd Harris in the opening round. Meanwhile, overall at Grand Slams, Zverev owns a win-loss tally of 74-28. His best results in Paris are two successive semi-finals.

Men's singles: A look at the key results

12th seed Frances Tiafoe reached the third round with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win over Asian Karatsev. 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov beat Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. Eighth seed Jannik Sinner was beaten in a thrilling five-setter by Daniel Altmaier (7-6, 6-7, 6-1, 6-7, 5-7). 18th seed Alex de Minaur was overcome by Tomás Martín Etcheverry in a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 contest.