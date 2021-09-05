Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner: Decoding the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 10:42 pm

Statistical comparison between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev entered the fourth round of the US Open after his opponent Jack Sock retired through injury. The German was leading 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-1 when Sock retired. Meanwhile, Italy's Jannik Sinner overcame 17th seed Gael Monfils 7-6(1), 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round clash with Zverev. Here, we decode the stats of Zverev and Sinner.

Zverev

Zverev is 41-11 in the 2021 season

Zverev has a win-loss record of 41-11 in the season. He recently captured his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title by winning the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Earlier, he claimed the biggest win of his career by clinching the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. He had earlier reached his maiden Roland Garros semi-finals. Zverev has won four titles in 2021.

Sinner

Sinner won in Washington before the US Open

Sinner is 33-16 in the ongoing season. He owns two titles in 2021, however, he failed to win back-to-back matches before the US Open. Sinner won his first title in Melbourne after beating Stefano Travaglia, ahead of the Australian Open. In August, he won the ATP 500 tournament in Washington. He defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the final.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Zverev and Sinner have met only twice in the ATP matches. Both have won a match each. Sinner defeated Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the last 16 clash of Roland Garros in 2020. The German avenged the loss in the Cologne semi-finals. He trounced Sinner 7-6(3), 6-3 in that clash. The two players will meet for the first time ever since.

Feats

Notable feats of Sinner

Sinner entered the Top 100 in 2019, finished 2020 as the top-ranked teenager, and became the youngest-ever Italian to get into the Top 15 in 2021. After winning in Washington, he became the youngest ATP 500 champion. He also became the first teenager to win an ATP 500 title since 2009. In Miami (ATP Masters 1000), Sinner became the second-youngest finalist.

Achievements

Here are the recent achievements of Zverev

Zverev is the first player to win the Cincinnati Open and the Olympic singles gold medal in the same year since Andre Agassi in 1996. He is only the second German to win Olympic singles gold after Steffi Graf (1988). Earlier this year, Zverev became the third player to defeat Rafael Nadal on clay, Novak Djokovic on hard, and Roger Federer on grass.