Europa League 2022-23: AS Roma's road to the final

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 19, 2023, 03:56 pm 3 min read

AS Roma edged past Bayer Leverkusen to reach their second successive European final. They won the Europa Conference League last season under Jose Mourinho and now will look to win the Europa League against record champions Sevilla. Roma held Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw to progress to the finals. They won 1-0 at home courtesy of a goal from Edoardo Bove. Here's more.

How did Roma fare in the group stages?

Roma had a tricky group and they finished second with three wins, a draw and a couple of losses. The Giallorossi had compiled 10 points, only behind toppers Real Betis. They were clubbed in Group C with Real Betis, Ludogorets and HJK Helsinki. Results: Ludogorets 2-1 Roma, Roma 3-0 Helsinki, Roma 1-2 Betis, Betis 1-1 Roma, Helsinki 1-2 Roma, Roma 3-1 Ludogorets.

Roma's performance in the knockout stages

Roma started with a 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig but they bounced back by winning 2-0 (playoff). The Giallorossi defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg and played out a 0-0 draw (R16). In the quarterfinals, they lost to Feyenoord 1-0 before blanking them 4-1 in the second leg. They defeated Leverkusen 1-0 over two legs to reach the finals.

Successive European finals for AS Roma

Roma won the Europa Conference League last season and they are back in the Europa League finals this season. This is the first time they have reached successive major European finals. As per Opta, the Giallorossi have made it to the European finals only twice before last season. They made it to the finals in the 1983-84 European Cup and the 1990-91 UEFA Cup.

Sixth European final for Mourinho

Jose Mourinho guided Roma to the Conference League last season and is eager to win the Europa League this time. He has a 100% record in European finals, winning five out of five finals. It includes two Champions League titles with FC Porto and Inter Milan and two Europa League titles with Porto and Manchester United. He also has a Conference League title.

Here are the key performers

Lorenzo Pelligrini and Paulo Dybala have netted four goals each for the Giallorossi in the 2022-23 Europa League. Andrea Belotti slammed home three goals. Pelligrini has also mustered four assists, the joint highest in this campaign. Notably, Rui Patricio has compiled four clean sheets (joint-highest).

Three Italian clubs in the European finals

Three Serie A clubs have made it to the finals of the UEFA competitions. Inter, Roma and Fiorentina have progressed to the finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League respectively. As per Opta, the last time this happened was in the 1997-98 season when Inter played Lazio in the UEFA Cup and Juventus faced Real Madrid in the Champions League final.