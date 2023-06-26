Sports

Jhulan Goswami, Eoin Morgan included in MCC World Cricket Committee

Written by Parth Dhall June 26, 2023 | 05:04 pm 3 min read

Jhulan Goswami played her last international game at Lord's

Indian legend Jhulan Goswami, former England captain Eoin Morgan, and middle-order batter Heather Knight have been included in MCC's World Cricket Committee. Mike Gatting, the committee's chair, announced the same ahead of the body's meeting at Lord's on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Alastair Cook, the former England captain, has stepped down from the cricket committee. Here are further details.

Thrilled to welcome these players: Gatting

"We are thrilled to welcome Jhulan, Heather and Eoin to the World Cricket Committee," Gatting, the committee's chairperson, said in a statement. He added, "These are three players who have excelled at the very top of the international game and their knowledge of how the elite level of cricket works will be an advantage to the committee."

India's bowling legend

In September 2022, Goswami retired as one of the all-time greats in women's cricket. Goswami bowed out as the leading wicket-taker in Women's ODIs (255). The right-arm seamer finished as the only woman to have taken over 200 wickets in the format. In a career spanning over two decades, Goswami played 204 ODIs, 12 Tests, and 68 T20Is for Team India.

England's most successful white-ball skipper

Morgan, who represented England Men, called time on his professional career in February this year. Morgan, who retired from international cricket in 2022, led the Three Lions to a titular run in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20Is and finished as their most successful skipper in white-ball cricket. Notably, Morgan represented Ireland between 2006 and 2009.

Another World Cup champion in Knight

Like Morgan, Knight led England Women to the World Cup title in 2017. Notably, England beat India Women by nine runs to lift the coveted trophy. Moreover, Knight is one of just two women to have led England to 50 wins in ODI cricket, the other being Charlotte Edwards. The former is presently leading England in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

The Lord's connection!

All three players - Goswami, Morgan, and Knight have a Lord's connection. Both Morgan and Knight helped England win the respective World Cup trophies at this iconic venue. Besides, Goswami played her last international game at Lord's last year.

What about Alastair Cook?

England legend Alastair Cook, who was a part of the MCC World Cricket Committee has stepped down "to concentrate on the final years of his glittering playing career". This leaves the committee with 14 members. Nearly five years after retiring from international cricket, Cook, England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket, continues to ply his trade in the County Championship.

