Ashes 2023: Here's why Mitchell Starc's catch was deemed unclean

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 02, 2023 | 12:01 pm 2 min read

MCC issued a clarification on the controversy (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's witnessed some drama as a catch attempt from Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was controversially adjudged not out. The catch attempt was to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett, who was batting on 50. Interestingly, the southpaw had started walking back before being recalled by the umpires. Here is why Starc's catch was deemed unclean.

What is the incident?

It was the last-third over of the day's play which was bowled by Cameron Green. The pacer banged one short and Duckett went for an upper-cut but could only manage a top edge. The ball flew to the fine-leg region where Starc took a diving catch. Though the take was clean, the pacer immediately grazed the ball onto the turf.

Erasmus made the decision

After multiple replays and careful deliberation, third umpire Marais Erasmus eventually ruled the decision in the favor of Duckett. The Aussie fielders were left in shock as team skipper Pat Cummins had a serious conversation with the on-field umpires. Later, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the cricket laws, also came up with a clarification on Starc's controversial catch.

What did MCC say?

MCC clarified that Starc's catch was not legitimate as he did not have complete control over the ball. "Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her movement'," MCC posted on Twitter. "Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."

Steve Smith's catch also ruled out

Earlier in the game, a catch attempt from Steve Smith was deemed unclean. The incident happened in England's first innings and Starc was the bowler this time. Joe Root top-edged a short delivery as Smith ran forward from the backward square leg and pulled off a blinder. However, the ball made contact with the turf immediately after the catch was taken and Root survived.

Australia in pole position at Lord's

The Aussies, who are 1-0 up in the series, are the favorites to clinch the Lord's Test as well. They need six wickets on the final day while England require 257 more runs. Duckett (50*) and skipper Ben Stokes (29*) were unbeaten at stumps on Day 4 as England's score read 114/4. Jonny Bairstow is the only other recognized batter left to bat.

