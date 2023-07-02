Sports

Megan Schutt becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 02, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

Megan Schutt took two wickets against England in the opening WT20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australian pacer Megan Schutt on Saturday (June 1) became the joint-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. She accomplished the milestone with two wickets against England Women in the opening WT20I. Schutt claimed match-winning figures of 2/33 in her four overs and with this, she equaled Pakistan off-spinner Nida Dar's tally of 126 WT20I wickets. Here we look at her stats.

A fine spell from Schutt

Batting first in Birmingham, England were off to a terrible start as Schutt rattled the stumps of opener Danielle Wyatt (7) in the third over. She later took the important wicket of Wyatt's opening partner Sophia Dunkley, who scored 56. Her brilliance meant England were restricted to 153/7 in their 20 overs. Australia crossed the line in the penultimate delivery, recording a four-wicket win.

Schutt equals Dar's tally

Schutt made her WT20I debut in 2013. She has since pocketed 126 wickets in 97 matches, averaging an astonishing 16.11. Her economy rate in the format reads 6.23. She has four four-wicket hauls besides a fifer. Meanwhile, Dar has made 130 WT20I appearances so far. Ellyse Perry (122) is the only other Aussie bowler with over 100 wickets in the WT20I format.

Joint-third-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 WC

Schutt was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She garnered 13 wickets at an average of 10.31. Overall, she has scalped 40 wickets in 24 games in the competition's history at an economy of 6. Only Shabnim Ismail (43) and Anya Shrubsole (41) own more wickets in the tournament. Meanwhile, Perry also boasts 40 wickets in the global tournament.

Second-highest wicket-taker against England

Schutt has enjoyed operating against England as she has raced to 28 wickets in 20 WT20Is against them, averaging 15.78. The tally includes a four-wicket haul as her economy rate reads 6.31. Only Perry (29) owns more WT20I wickets against the Brits. Meanwhile, New Zealand are the only team against whom Schutt has taken more WT20I wickets (30).

How did the game pan out?

As mentioned, England were off to a shaky start as three of their top-four batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Dunkley, skipper Heather Knight (29), and wicket-keeper Amy Jones (40*) helped the hosts post 153/7. Jess Jonassen (3/35) was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. In reply, Australia also faced several hurdles but opener Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 eventually powered them over the line.

